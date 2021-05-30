- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Private hospitals' luxury vaccination packages against guidelines, says govt
The packages often include a stay at a luxury hotel, meals and wifi along with the jab.
Indian authorities have asserted that the luxury packages offered by some private hospitals in the country are against the Centre’s guidelines.
India’s Ministry of Health tweeted a letter to states and union territories on Saturday affirming that necessary legal and administrative action should be taken against those parties offering such services.
Health Ministry writes to States/UTs on some private hospitals giving package for #COVID19 Vaccination in collaboration with some hotels.
Says it is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program. pic.twitter.com/qum9SqOJtW
“Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines," the statement read.
The packages, which have drawn flak from citizens, have been offered by private hospitals in collaboration with luxury hotels. They usually include a comfortable stay, gourmet meals and wifi along with "vaccination by experts from a renowned hospital and clinical consultation on request."
Vaccinations, according to the letter, were only allowed to be administered at "government and private Covid vaccination centres, workplaces, near to home covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, RWA offices, community centres, panchayat bhawans, school and colleges, old age homes etc on a temporary basis.".
