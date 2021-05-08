- EVENTS
India Covid Crisis: Prison officials seek to stop jails from overcrowding
Officials suggest arresting only those indulging in serious offences.
The ongoing Covid crisis has resulted in a strange situation with the head of the prisons department in Maharashtra telling top police officials to only arrest criminals indulging in serious offences and not those engaged in petty crimes including gambling and prohibition related ones.
Sunil Ramanand, the additional director-general, prisons, has written to senior police officers in the state asking for help in decongesting about 60 jails in the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among the inmates and the prison staff. Most of the jails are overcrowded and there is hardly any room to ensure social distancing.
Ramanand wrote to the director-general, police, asking him to direct all police stations to exercise discretion while arresting criminals. While those involved in murder, rape and robbery could be arrested and jailed, others involved in bailable offences need not be arrested, he said.
But Rajender Singh, additional director-general, police (law and order), told a newspaper that “if we need to arrest criminals in important cases we cannot think of bypassing the due process of law.” He confirmed that most criminals who have been arrested are now getting bail from magisterial courts on completion of their custodial remand because of the pandemic.
Besides the 60 jails including nine central ones, the state has 172 sub-jails. They have about 35,000 inmates as against a capacity of just 24,000. There are fears that with such large numbers, prisoners and jail staff will be at high risk of getting infected with Covid-19, which is raging across the state.
