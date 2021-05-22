India Covid crisis: People exploiting pandemic situation cause problems for Punjab police

Filed on May 22, 2021 | Last updated on May 22, 2021 at 12.30 pm

Police teams now check up whether the callers are genuinely Covid-infected people before delivering them the food.

While the Covid crisis in India has affected millions of people, with many losing jobs and suffering from a host of problems, there are also a few unscrupulous characters who try to capitalise on the tragedy and exploit government generosity.

The police in Ludhiana in Punjab encountered some incidents that stunned them, especially the manner in which people try to hoodwink the authorities.

Ashwani Kapur, a deputy commissioner of police in Ludhiana, who is also the nodal officer for the state government’s Hunger Helpline was surprised when he found a sudden jump in the number of calls of people seeking food.

The Ludhiana police last week launched the initiative at the behest of the government to deliver cooked food and dry ration to the homes of people suffering from Covid. “There was a sudden spike in calls and more people began demanding for ration,” Kapur told the media. “Some claimed to be Covid-19 positive.”

The police officer then asked his people to check the credentials of those who had called and then deliver the food. Many of them were not Covid positive and were obviously lying.

“One caller claimed he had been sacked from his job and another said he had not got his salary,” remarked Kapur. “We approached their employers and found both were getting good salaries. We then warned the two not to do such things.”

Police teams now check up whether the callers are genuinely Covid-infected people before delivering them the food. “In these testing times people should not take advantage of the situation,” said Kapur.