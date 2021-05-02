Imran Hashmi composed the song

As India battles to contain one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, with a record 400,000 new infections reported, and with hospitals running out of precious oxygen and medical supply, a young Pakistani singer from Lahore has composed a song to show solidarity with India during what is perhaps one of a most tragic periods in its history.

Moved by the plight and sufferings of the people in the neighbouring country, singer-songwriter Imran Hashmi, 26, wrote, composed and performed the heart-rending ballad Hum Tere Sath Hain.

“I was shaken to the core as I watched on television the worsening situation in India and the destruction coronavirus was leaving in its path. It’s Ramadan, a time for compassion and I wanted to show our neighbours that we stand with them in their hour of need. I immediately started working on the song and penned the lyrics, which is about solidarity and hope,” Hashmi told Khaleej Times over the phone from his hometown Lahore.

While many artistes use music to promote peace, love, Hashmi’s song is on a different level, it talks about harmony and brotherhood. The song, being played on his official YouTube channel, has received a tremendous response from all around the world.

Hashmi said he has always dreamt of becoming an ambassador of peace between Pakistan and India and he has now taken a step towards that with his music.

“I might be a random boy from Lahore, but I believe through my music I can spread the message of peace across the border and I’m also expecting them to reciprocate in the same way. I feel humbled to know my message of love and peace in my song is now being spread across the world and I am also glad to know that Pakistan is being seen as a peace-loving nation,” Hashmi said.

As a musician, Hashmi has gone through several struggles to keep himself going and providing for his family. “Life is not easy for an artiste here. We don’t have many options or incentives to earn a living. I’ve been through hard times, but I have somehow managed to make a living by teaching music.”

Last year, during the lockdown, Hashmi wrote and composed a song for Covid frontline workers.

“Doctors, paramedics and healthcare workers played a vital role during this humanitarian crisis and I wanted to pay a tribute to them. I made a song called Tujhe Salam for them, it was well received by listeners around the world.”

The young musician said he has always been a staunch supporter of peace and love for humanity. “I believe it is very easy to spread hatred, but to spread love, it surely takes a lot of effort, and I’m doing my bit through my music,” he added.

The lyrics of Hum Tere Sath Hain focus on harmony, brotherhood and oneness. “We all are Indus people (Indus Valley civilisation), people of the same blood, same genome. If one of us gets hurt, all of us feel the same pain. This song is my humble tribute to show our neighbours that we are there for them, that we care, that we will never leave them during hard times,” said Hashmi.

“My little effort maybe just a drop in the ocean, but I’m sure that one day, even this little drop will show us how to love each other, just like when we were together. May God bless us all and help us through these difficult times,” Hashmi concluded.