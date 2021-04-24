Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan shares heartfelt message of solidarity

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 24, 2021
AFP

Other top Pakistani ministers also send similar messages amid a record surge in Covid cases in India.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to share a message of solidarity with India amid a record surge in Covid cases.

Other top Pakistani ministers have also shared similar messages, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi extending his support to the Indian people.

Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said it was “painful” to see the struggles of their neighbours.

Similar to the Prime Minister, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also extended his prayers.

Many Twitter users had previously asked Khan to send over oxygen to Indian hospitals facing a dire shortage, with #IndiaNeedsOxygen trending on Twitter on Friday.




