India Covid crisis: Pakistan PM Imran Khan shares heartfelt message of solidarity
Other top Pakistani ministers also send similar messages amid a record surge in Covid cases in India.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Saturday to share a message of solidarity with India amid a record surge in Covid cases.
I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021
Other top Pakistani ministers have also shared similar messages, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi extending his support to the Indian people.
#COVID19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic. https://t.co/hgpp0vxjSM— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021
Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said it was “painful” to see the struggles of their neighbours.
It is painful to see suffering of r neighbours, ordinary Indian citizens as they grapple with Covid 19 & oxygen shortages. We are all in this struggle to stem massive surge of deadly third wave. Unfortunate that many in West have sought to only seal their borders rather than help— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 24, 2021
Similar to the Prime Minister, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also extended his prayers.
In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2021
Many Twitter users had previously asked Khan to send over oxygen to Indian hospitals facing a dire shortage, with #IndiaNeedsOxygen trending on Twitter on Friday.
