India Covid crisis: New cases fall below 10,000 in Delhi, first time since April 10

The Covid toll had also peaked at 450 in a single day.

For the first time since April 10, Covid cases in Delhi fell below 10,000 on Friday. It saw 8,506 cases as against a peak of 28,000 on April 20. The Covid toll had also peaked at 450 in a single day.

“But if we become careless and stop following social distancing norms and guidelines, cases can increase again,” warned chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We are making arrangements for more oxygen beds, buying oxygen cylinders and setting up new ICU beds. If cases increase again, we should be prepared. But please continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. We have seen very tough times in the past month.”

On Friday, 68,575 people were tested and 12.4 per cent were found Covid positive, against the lowest rate in a month. More than 14,000 people recovered on Friday.

The national capital has seen 20,907 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Almost 10,000 of the deaths took place after April 1. Total number of cases add up to 1.38 million.

Referring to hospitals, Kejriwal said 3,000 beds had been vacated over the past few days, but most ICU ones are still occupied. “This means that the number of patients who are critical is still high,” he said. “We are readying 1,200 new ICU beds and they will be operational in a day or two.”

I salute our docs, engineers and workers who worked round the clock on war footing and constructed these 500 ICU beds in just 15 days at Ramlila maidan opp LNJP hospital. 250 ICU beds start tomo and 250 in next two days. pic.twitter.com/Ufo4udyaUg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2021

About 500 ICU beds at the Ramlila Maidan near GTB hospital in east Delhi and 250 near Lok Nayak hospital in central Delhi will begin admitting in a day or two. Analysts said it appears Covid-19 cases in Delhi are now past their peak and the worst is over.