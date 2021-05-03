India Covid crisis: Medical students to join virus fight; NEET-PG exams postponed

The centre will also be giving national awards to medical personnel who completed 100 days of Covid duty.

India’s Central Government announced on Monday that it would allow medical interns to be deployed for Covid management duties under the supervision of senior doctors and faculty members.

In keeping with decisions approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the centre announced a host of new measures to help tackle India’s Covid crisis on Monday, including allowing final-year MBBS students to be deployed in teleconsultation and monitoring roles for mild Covid cases under the supervision of faculty members.

A series of decisions that will increase the availability of medical personnel to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/8lAlRPrc9h — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2021

Nurses with B.Sc or GNM (General Nursing and Midwife) degrees would also be assigned to full-time Covid duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

An official statement also stated that medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duty would be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from the Government of India.

The centre further announced the postponement of the NEET-PG medical entrance exam for at least four months, adding that the exam would not be conducted before August 31. Registered candidates will be given a month's notice before the rescheduled exam is held.

The postponement of the exam, the centre said, would make a large number of qualified doctors and medical students available for Covid duties.

The decisions come as India faces a massive surge in Covid cases, putting immense pressure on the country’s health infrastructure.