- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Man quarantines on treetop due to lack of isolation wards
The man has been sleeping in the tree for 11 days now.
A Covid-positive 18-year-old in Telangana has been quarantining on a treetop due to a lack of isolation wards in his area.
According to News18, Shiva has been sleeping on a bed he built himself on a treetop out of bamboo sticks tied to branches for 11 days now. He is a resident of a tribal village in the Nalagonda district, where the nearest hospital is 30 kilometres away.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid-19 crisis: Thousands clamour for Remdesivir, ignore social distancing
Volunteers in the village had told Shiva to self-isolate from his family after he tested positive for Covid on May 4. He came up with the idea for quarantining on a treetop as his small family home did not have enough space for him to do so.
Shiva devised a pulley system, using a rope and a bucket, so family members could send him food, water and other essentials during his quarantine period.
He had come back to his home village after cases rose in the city of Hyderabad, where he was pursuing a graduate course.
ALSO READ:
>> India: Covid positive minister mops hospital floor, photo goes viral
Many in his village have reportedly taken to unconventional quarantine measures as well due to the lack of access to isolation wards. Some of the 350 families in the village have isolated in bathrooms and makeshift huts too.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Man quarantines on treetop...
The man has been sleeping in the tree for 11 days now. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More UAE residents plan to travel in 2021: Survey
59% of residents in the UAE and KSA took a domestic or international... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Covid warriors: This Good Samaritan is on ...
Pradip Chakraborty responds to frantic appeals for hospital beds,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE expats rush to vaccinate kids between 12 and...
Government's bid to inoculate adolescents excites parents amid an... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New cards offering discounts to workers...
As many as 55,000 labourers will get discounts in the first stage. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More UAE residents plan to travel in 2021: Survey
59% of residents in the UAE and KSA took a domestic or international... READ MORE
-
MENA
This is not a time to be silent: Arab-Israeli...
He called for an immediate ceasefire as the death toll rises in Gaza... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE expats rush to vaccinate kids between 12 and...
Government's bid to inoculate adolescents excites parents amid an... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE