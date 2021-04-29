India Covid crisis: Man cycles several km with wife's body for cremation

Denied cremation in his own village, he was taking his wife's body to a nearby river.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 70-year-old man had to pedal several kilometres on his bicycle, carrying his wife's body for cremation, as no one in his village in Uttar Pradesh would let him do it there for fear of getting infected with the virus.

According to the police, Tilakdhari, a resident of Amberpur village in Jaunpur district, about 200km from Lucknow, the state capital, was told by the villagers that he could not perform the last rites in the village as they feared getting infected with the virus. His wife had succumbed to Covid-19 at a government hospital on Monday.

The old man then decided to take his wife's body on the cycle to a nearby river. However, he kept falling off the bicycle as he could not handle it alone. Yet, no one came to his help. Finally, he lost control of the cycle and both he and his wife's body fell by the road.

A policeman passing by saw him and informed his superiors. They soon arranged to pick up her body and arrange for a funeral. Some pictures of Tilakdhari were captured and are now circulating on social media.