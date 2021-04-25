- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra to vaccinate citizens for free
The state was the worst hit by the second wave of the pandemic.
The state of Maharashtra will provide Covid vaccines to its citizens for free, it was announced on Sunday.
According to NDTV, state minister Nawab Malik said that the matter had been discussed in the state’s Cabinet, adding that global tenders would be floated for the jabs.
The government had confirmed earlier this week that the vaccine net would be expanded to include all Indians above 18 from May 1.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India by the country’s second wave of the pandemic, reporting over 60,000 new cases daily for the past few days.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that a third wave was likely to befall the nation soon, though it could not be determined if it would be stronger or weaker than the present wave.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stressed that vaccinations were the country’s “biggest weapon” in the battle against the pandemic.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan to get 3 million vaccine doses ...
Country is offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Akshay Kumar pledges Rs10...
The 39-year-old cricketer’s NGO helps those affected by the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Over 550 oxygen generation...
The PM Cares Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Saudi Arabia: Up to Dh500,000 fine, jail ...
The punishment will be doubled for repeat offenders. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch