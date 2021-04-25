India Covid crisis: Maharashtra to vaccinate citizens for free

The state was the worst hit by the second wave of the pandemic.

The state of Maharashtra will provide Covid vaccines to its citizens for free, it was announced on Sunday.

According to NDTV, state minister Nawab Malik said that the matter had been discussed in the state’s Cabinet, adding that global tenders would be floated for the jabs.

The government had confirmed earlier this week that the vaccine net would be expanded to include all Indians above 18 from May 1.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India by the country’s second wave of the pandemic, reporting over 60,000 new cases daily for the past few days.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that a third wave was likely to befall the nation soon, though it could not be determined if it would be stronger or weaker than the present wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stressed that vaccinations were the country’s “biggest weapon” in the battle against the pandemic.