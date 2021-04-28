- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra state may extend lockdown until mid-May
The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 from May 1 due to a shortage of doses.
India’s western state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, may extend its lockdown by a fortnight until mid-May to try to halt a rise in coronavirus cases, the state’s health minister said on Wednesday.
The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 from May 1 due to a shortage of doses, Rajesh Tope told reporters.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra state may extend...
The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India's double mutant variant found in 17...
India accounts for "38% of global cases reported in the past week,"... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bodies of 22 patients stuffed into...
The district administration has blamed the hospital staff for not... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli