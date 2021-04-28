Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra state may extend lockdown until mid-May

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on April 28, 2021

The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 from May 1 due to a shortage of doses.

India’s western state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital Mumbai, may extend its lockdown by a fortnight until mid-May to try to halt a rise in coronavirus cases, the state’s health minister said on Wednesday.

The state will not go through with a plan to open vaccinations to everyone aged over 18 from May 1 due to a shortage of doses, Rajesh Tope told reporters.




