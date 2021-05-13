- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Maharashtra extends restrictions till June 1
Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state.
The Maharashtra government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 7 am on June 1. It is also mandatory for all those entering the state to carry a negative RT-PCR report.
The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22 to battle the emerging Covid crisis. It was then extended till May 15. The state reported nearly 47,000 new cases, taking the total to 5.22 million. More than 800 patients succumbed to the infection no Wednesday.
The positivity rate has fallen to 17.36 per cent, and the fatality rate down to 1.49 per cent.
Maharashtra Government extends the current COVID19 restrictions in the state till 7am on 1st June, to fight COVID19; negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state pic.twitter.com/jjccnpP6KV— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021
