India Covid crisis: Maharashtra extends restrictions till June 1

Filed on May 13, 2021 | Last updated on May 13, 2021 at 10.47 am

Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state.

The Maharashtra government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 7 am on June 1. It is also mandatory for all those entering the state to carry a negative RT-PCR report.

The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22 to battle the emerging Covid crisis. It was then extended till May 15. The state reported nearly 47,000 new cases, taking the total to 5.22 million. More than 800 patients succumbed to the infection no Wednesday.

The positivity rate has fallen to 17.36 per cent, and the fatality rate down to 1.49 per cent.