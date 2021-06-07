India Covid crisis: Lockdown in Kerala extended till June 16
The state has been under a prolonged, but less severe, lockdown since May 8.
Kerala will extend its ongoing lockdown in renewed restrictions to battle the coronavirus, local media reports said on Monday.
The restrictions will now continue until June 16.
Earlier this week, Kerala entered an intense, five-day “stepped-up” Covid-19 lockdown enforcement phase.
The government has shut down public and private institutions and offices till further notice.
