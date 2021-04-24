Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Kuwait suspends all commercial flights

Reuters/Kuwait City
Filed on April 24, 2021 | Last updated on April 25, 2021 at 03.36 am
Photo: Reuters

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter.

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.




