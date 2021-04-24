- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Kuwait suspends all commercial flights
Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter.
Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
India Covid updates:
UAE issues update on India flight suspension
US offers help as Covid cases surge
Countries that have imposed travel bans, suspensions
The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.
: 2021/4/24 . pic.twitter.com/lJuhqo0ypS— (@Kuwait_DGCA) April 23, 2021
All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said.
Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistanis urge PM to send oxygen to...
Pakistani citizens used #IndiaNeedsOxygen to request the Prime... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India’s daily coronavirus death...
Twenty patients died in one night at one New Delhi hospital suffering ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before...
Some paid 8 times the normal price, some had to change tickets as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: UAE residents seek help for families ...
Many UAE expatriates have elderly parents back home in India. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli