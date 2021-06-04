India Covid crisis: Kerala to impose additional restrictions from June 5

CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed several moves to lower the TPR, which is around 15 per cent.

The Kerala government has imposed additional restrictions in the state from Saturday to Wednesday to bring down the test positivity rate (TPR) of Covid-19 in the state.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan proposed several moves to lower the TPR, which is around 15 per cent. Commercial establishments will remain shut from Saturday to Wednesday and only shops selling essential commodities will remain open. Government and quasi government offices, public sector units, corporations and other establishments, which were supposed to resume operations with 50 per cent employees from Monday will now see the same happening only from Thursday.

The state has 184,292 active cases (with 18,853 new cases on Thursday) and total deaths add up to 9,375. Thursday saw 153 additional deaths. More than 2,900 patients were hospitalised on Thursday, taking the total number to over 36,000.

Vijayan said the government would consider confirming Covid-19 deaths at the district level. At present, fatalities are confirmed at the state level. The chief minister said that the government has initiated measures to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic and urged people to avoid crowding.

About 7.5 million people have been vaccinated in the state, accounting for 21.34 per cent of the population.