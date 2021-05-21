- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Kerala announces relaxations on lockdown
New rules were issued for areas under both lockdown and triple lockdown.
The Kerala government on Thursday announced more relaxations in the state’s lockdown.
According to OnManorama, an order issued in the South Indian state announced different rules for areas in lockdown and triple lockdown.
The relaxations applicable to only areas under lockdown are:
1.Wedding groups can visit showrooms for up to an hour.
2.Textile and jewellery showrooms can open for home delivery and online sales with a limited number of employees.
3.Migrant workers are allowed to work in pineapple farms.
4.Tax consultants and GST practitioners can work on Thursdays and Fridays.
5.The state disaster relief fund can distribute fresh food kits to fisherfolk families.
6.Telecom tower works can be carried out.
The rules above are not applicable to districts under triple lockdown.
However, engineers and supervisors in triple lockdown areas can travel to offices and sites as of Friday. It was made clear in the Director-General of Prosecution’s order that they needed to carry their ID cards or letterhead. The pass should be issued from the respective police stations if a request is submitted for it.
