- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi, Kejriwal tells PM Modi
The meeting was held virtually.
Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the high burden states over the prevailing Covid-19 situation there. The meeting was held virtually.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Health Minister were present at the meeting along with the Chief Ministers of the various states.
Shortage of oxygen in Delhi
There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?: Delhi CM in meeting with the PM.
There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?: Delhi CM in meeting with the PM pic.twitter.com/bYWmwJaWZO— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021
Govt Sources say Delhi CM Kejriwal used the PM-CM conference on Covid as a platform to play politics. Govt sources say he "chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only."— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021
India recorded 3,32,730 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days now.
The cumulative cases in the country have now mounted to 1,62,63,695.
With 2,263 new deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,86,920.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Huge shortage of oxygen in...
The meeting was held virtually. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Pakistan: PIA suspends all passenger...
The travel suspension came after Canada imposed a 80-day travel ban... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India oxygen crisis: 25 'sickest' patients die at ...
There are more than 510 Covid-19 patients admitted in the hospital... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India's posts world record daily cases for ...
No other country in the world has seen such steep increases in Covid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli