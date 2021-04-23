Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi, Kejriwal tells PM Modi

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on April 23, 2021 | Last updated on April 23, 2021 at 10.52 am

The meeting was held virtually.

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the high burden states over the prevailing Covid-19 situation there. The meeting was held virtually.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Health Minister were present at the meeting along with the Chief Ministers of the various states.

Shortage of oxygen in Delhi

There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Govt when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?: Delhi CM in meeting with the PM.

India recorded 3,32,730 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

The cumulative cases in the country have now mounted to 1,62,63,695.

With 2,263 new deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,86,920.




