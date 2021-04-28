Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Gujarat govt's handling of pandemic not satisfactory, says court

Web Report/Gujarat
Filed on April 28, 2021
PTI file photo

The court urged the government to curb the spread of the disease.

The Gujarat high court lashed out at the state government for the shoddy tackling of the Covid-19 crisis in the state, referring to the stark contrast between its claims of normalcy and the dreadful scenes outside hospitals.

A division bench, which was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation, was critical of the lack of transparency in Gujarat and urged the government to curb the spread of the disease.

“We are not saying that the government is not doing anything, but the manner in which it is being done is not satisfactory and transparent, and therefore all these problems are arising,” the court declared. “If you had a more practical, thoughtful and meaningful system of working, there would be much less of a crisis.”

It told the state advocate general that deaths were taking place outside hospitals as doctors were not in attendance. It also questioned why only patients brought in special ambulances – with the ‘108’ code – were being attended and others coming in private vehicles were being ignored.

The judges directed the government to instruct all hospitals to attend to every patient and not refuse those who were not brought in the special ambulance. The government has been asked to file a detailed affidavit as the matter was posted for further hearing on May 4.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/india-covid-crisis-expats-in-uae-feel-helpless-as-they-lose-loved-ones-back-home-- macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 