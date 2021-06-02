- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Govt hospital to set up counselling centre for grieving families
Team of experts formed to help people overcome overwhelming grief
The Covid crisis has shattered tens of thousands of lives and hospitals across the country witness young children, hapless women and even ageing parents bemoan the sudden death of their loved ones.
Realising the need to help such relatives overcome the sudden shock, a government hospital in Chennai is setting up a grief counselling facility to help family members.
R. Jayanthi, dean of the Government Medical College hospital at Omandurar Estate said five psychiatrists and a social worker in psychology will help the grieving family members.
“Grief counselling is crucial,” Jayanthi told a newspaper in Chennai. “We can help by counselling the family members on the acceptance of the news of the sudden loss of a relative especially in such stressed-out conditions. If done professionally, we can help them overcome overwhelming grief. It will be handled by our professor of psychiatry.”
Many patients especially at large public hospitals are also unaware of the status of their dear ones. The Government Medical College hospital is now putting up an LED board to inform relatives about the status of Covid-19 patients and those undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit. The information is being updated twice a day now, but will soon be done every hour.
