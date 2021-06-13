India Covid crisis: Goa extends curfew with some relaxations till June 21
Marriages permitted with 50 people cap
The Goa government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till June 21.
"The Goa government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am of June 21. Shops, including panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm.
Besides, only 50 guests are allowed in a marriage function," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.
He also added that a detailed order would be issued by the district administration soon.
The state first imposed the curfew on May 9 following surge in Covid cases and deaths.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Goa extends curfew with some...
Marriages permitted with 50 people cap READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Brazil's President Bolsonaro fined for maskless...
Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Lift patent protections for Covid vaccine: Modi...
Modi's call for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach received... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Foreign pilgrims will miss Haj this...
Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rough sea, waves up to 7 feet high likely...
Weather alert issued due to strong winds. READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices to rise in coming months, say...
The precious metal closed at $1,876.87 an ounce on Friday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Lift patent protections for Covid vaccine: Modi...
Modi's call for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach received... READ MORE
-
Football
Lukaku sends message to Eriksen after Belgium's...
Belgium beat Russia 3-0 in their opening match READ MORE
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced