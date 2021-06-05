Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Goa curfew extended till June 14

PTI/Panaji
Filed on June 5, 2021
Shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm


The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm every day.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open," he tweeted.

The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.




