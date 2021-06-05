India Covid crisis: Goa curfew extended till June 14
Shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm
The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Saturday extended till June 14, with shops selling essential items allowed to operate between 7am and 3pm every day.
The announcement was made in a tweet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Our Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 AM to 3 PM. 1/2— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 5, 2021
"Our Government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open," he tweeted.
The curfew was set to get over on June 7 after being imposed in the coastal state on May 9.
