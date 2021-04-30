- EVENTS
India Covid Crisis: First US emergency aid supplies arrive in New Delhi
The military jet carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid Covid tests landed in Delhi
A military plane on Friday brought the first US emergency coronavirus supplies to help India battle its devastating surge in the pandemic.
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 30, 2021
A strategic partnership of global significance! Our healthcare partnership can help effectively tackle the global pandemic. Deeply appreciate gift of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies from the U.S.A. pic.twitter.com/hKGOJ3UDsH
A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi’s international airport as the Indian capital battles a major pandemic crisis.
India is currently recording a world record infection rate of more than 370,000 cases as well as 3,600 deaths a day and a huge international aid operation has been launched with countries around the world promising help.
The delivery, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. More such flights expected in the next week. US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YOQzm72opZ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
“The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday.
US officials said the special flights, which will also bring equipment donated by companies and individuals, will continue into next week.
