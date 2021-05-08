India Covid crisis: Dubai company to donate 10% of profits towards relief efforts

Customers will be encouraged to contribute towards the cause as well.

In light of the escalating Covid crisis in India, Dubai-based Danube Group has announced that it will donate 10 per cent of its May profits from Danube Home sales in the emirate towards relief efforts in the virus-hit country.

The company noted that monthly sales from its home interior retail arm run into the millions, and will help in mitigating the ongoing distress in India.

The relief initiative will be handled by Danube Home Foundation, through which customers too will be encouraged to contribute towards the cause.

Danube Home will primarily be donating to oxygen provider agencies as well as NGOs in Mumbai, the city from where the company’s Chairman Rizwan Sajan hails.

The company has already decided to donate to three institutions based in Mumbai, which include Popular Front of Maharashtra, Rotary India and Kalsekar Hospital.

The group is also looking to donate to NGOs across India engaged in Covid relief operations.

Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director, Danube Group, said: “Given the severity of the devastating pandemic situation in India, it’s our responsibility to make efforts towards helping the needy and the suffering across India.

"If we look at the nationwide fight against Covid-19, it is very much required for all organisations to come forward in every possible way to ensure that citizens have seamless access to the healthcare services, oxygen and other necessary requirements which can save precious lives,” he added.

