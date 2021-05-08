- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Dubai company to donate 10% of profits towards relief efforts
Customers will be encouraged to contribute towards the cause as well.
In light of the escalating Covid crisis in India, Dubai-based Danube Group has announced that it will donate 10 per cent of its May profits from Danube Home sales in the emirate towards relief efforts in the virus-hit country.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid India: UAE firm launches direct-to-door O2 concentrator deliveries
The company noted that monthly sales from its home interior retail arm run into the millions, and will help in mitigating the ongoing distress in India.
The relief initiative will be handled by Danube Home Foundation, through which customers too will be encouraged to contribute towards the cause.
Danube Home will primarily be donating to oxygen provider agencies as well as NGOs in Mumbai, the city from where the company’s Chairman Rizwan Sajan hails.
The company has already decided to donate to three institutions based in Mumbai, which include Popular Front of Maharashtra, Rotary India and Kalsekar Hospital.
The group is also looking to donate to NGOs across India engaged in Covid relief operations.
Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director, Danube Group, said: “Given the severity of the devastating pandemic situation in India, it’s our responsibility to make efforts towards helping the needy and the suffering across India.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid crisis: UAE steelmaker sends 500 oxygen cylinders
"If we look at the nationwide fight against Covid-19, it is very much required for all organisations to come forward in every possible way to ensure that citizens have seamless access to the healthcare services, oxygen and other necessary requirements which can save precious lives,” he added.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Dubai company to donate 10%...
Customers will be encouraged to contribute towards the cause as well. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Mizoram announces total 7-day ...
The government order was issued by Mizoram Chief Secretary... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rule: Movement ban begins, exemptions...
The movement ban will begin from 7pm to 4am on Saturday night. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Former Indian hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh...
Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to non-Covid ward... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rule for Filipinos flying home from UAE
New testing and quarantine rules for all international arrivals were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus...
Measures necessitated by extremely dangerous situation created in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Nearly 9,000 patients receive telemedicine ...
It also provided a free drug delivery service to over 2,000 patients... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr 2021: First day officially declared...
The announcement was made after consulting with local and global... READ MORE