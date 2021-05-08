India Covid crisis: Dubai-based fashion designer found dead at home; police perform last rites

She was the founder of an NGO and an internationally acclaimed fashion house called Krsadha.

A Dubai-based fashion designer was reportedly found dead at her home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Times of India, Sharda Whabi succumbed to Covid alone at her house in Agra’s Jaipuria Sunrise Colony, as her family were all in Dubai at the time of her death.

Police from Ekta Chowki in Agra performed her last rites as the family was not available.

Ekta Chowki in-charge Shailendra Chauhan confirmed that the designer was cremated as per Hindu tradition, in strict accordance with Covid safety protocols after Whabi’s son Arjun sent an authorisation letter.

According to her son, Whabi had stayed behind to serve society, often shuttling between Agra and Dubai.

The founder of an NGO and an internationally acclaimed fashion house called Krsadha, Whabi had gained acclaim in the early 2000s, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Tarun Tahiliani and Krishna Mehta while participating in several GCC-based fashion shows.