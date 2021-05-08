- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Dubai-based fashion designer found dead at home; police perform last rites
She was the founder of an NGO and an internationally acclaimed fashion house called Krsadha.
A Dubai-based fashion designer was reportedly found dead at her home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
According to the Times of India, Sharda Whabi succumbed to Covid alone at her house in Agra’s Jaipuria Sunrise Colony, as her family were all in Dubai at the time of her death.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid: Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to coronavirus
Police from Ekta Chowki in Agra performed her last rites as the family was not available.
Ekta Chowki in-charge Shailendra Chauhan confirmed that the designer was cremated as per Hindu tradition, in strict accordance with Covid safety protocols after Whabi’s son Arjun sent an authorisation letter.
According to her son, Whabi had stayed behind to serve society, often shuttling between Agra and Dubai.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid crisis: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli start fundraiser, contribute Rs 20 million
The founder of an NGO and an internationally acclaimed fashion house called Krsadha, Whabi had gained acclaim in the early 2000s, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Tarun Tahiliani and Krishna Mehta while participating in several GCC-based fashion shows.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Dubai-based fashion designer...
She was the founder of an NGO and an internationally acclaimed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Supreme Court orders release...
Court's order comes in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,735 cases, 1,701 recoveries, 3...
More than 45.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE to remain on UK 'red list' after May 17
Officials have advised citizens to only travel to such countries in... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai launches 'excellence cards' for labourers
Cards will be given to 50,000 workers of 15 companies that won 4- and ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler hails success of 100 Million Meals...
The initiative was able to double its goal and reach a total of 216... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,735 cases, 1,701 recoveries, 3...
More than 45.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Ramadan 27 tonight; Laylat Al Qadr explained
Just 5 days of holy month of Ramadan left. READ MORE