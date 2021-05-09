India Covid crisis: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh extend lockdowns

The state governments announced the move amid a surge in Covid cases.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday announced that they will be extending lockdowns in their respective states.

According to NDTV, Uttar Pradesh said that it would extend its state curfew till May 17, while Delhi’s lockdown will remain in place till 5am on May 17.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the extended lockdown’s restrictions would be stricter, with metro services being suspended.

"The positivity rate has gone down but still we can't afford leniency. We need to extend to lockdown," he said.

This will be the fourth week that the capital has been in lockdown.

"During the lockdown, we utilised the time to enhance our healthcare infrastructure. The main issue in Delhi was oxygen shortage. With Centre's help, the condition is better now," Kejriwal said.

Uttar Pradesh’s curfew was set to be lifted on Monday but has been extended by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government amid a surge in Covid cases.

It was announced on April 29 that weekend lockdowns would also be covering Mondays.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 403,738 new Covid cases and 4,092 deaths. This takes the crisis-hit nation’s case count to a total of over 22 million.