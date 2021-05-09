- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh extend lockdowns
The state governments announced the move amid a surge in Covid cases.
Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday announced that they will be extending lockdowns in their respective states.
According to NDTV, Uttar Pradesh said that it would extend its state curfew till May 17, while Delhi’s lockdown will remain in place till 5am on May 17.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the extended lockdown’s restrictions would be stricter, with metro services being suspended.
"The positivity rate has gone down but still we can't afford leniency. We need to extend to lockdown," he said.
This will be the fourth week that the capital has been in lockdown.
"During the lockdown, we utilised the time to enhance our healthcare infrastructure. The main issue in Delhi was oxygen shortage. With Centre's help, the condition is better now," Kejriwal said.
Uttar Pradesh’s curfew was set to be lifted on Monday but has been extended by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government amid a surge in Covid cases.
It was announced on April 29 that weekend lockdowns would also be covering Mondays.
In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 403,738 new Covid cases and 4,092 deaths. This takes the crisis-hit nation’s case count to a total of over 22 million.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Covid cases rise by over 400,000 despite...
Ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Modi govt presiding over a catastrophe, says...
"Despite warnings about the risks of superspreader events, the govt... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO's top scientist on factors behind India's...
Soumya Swaminathan warned that "the epidemiological features that we... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid ravages India: Desperate pleas flood...
Citizens led initiatives on Twitter looking to plug the holes in the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: How to lift immigration ban imposed due to TB
Know what the law says about these visa processes. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can you be compelled to work during Eid?
UAE law: Can you be compelled to work during the official days off? READ MORE
-
News
Emirates sets up Dubai-India airbridge for urgent ...
12 tonnes of multi-purpose tents have been dispatched to India as... READ MORE
-
News
3 hurt after tanker catches fire due to an...
Injured undergoing treatment in a hospital READ MORE