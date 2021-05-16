- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: Delhi extends lockdown by a week
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension on Sunday.
Delhi’s lockdown will be extended for another week.
According to NDTV, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement in light of the state’s Covid cases. Though numbers are on the decline, they are yet to reach below the 5 per cent positivity rate.
We are extending the lockdown by one more week in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/WYrgyquUfZ— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
The national capital had announced on May 9 that it would be staying under lockdown till May 17, as the city continues to battle its crisis of medical services and oxygen supply.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian capital extends lockdown by a week
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine passports 'inevitable': Dubai...
It was asserted that Covid vaccine passports were the only way to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India records more than 4,000 daily Covid-19...
Total infections have risen by over 2 million this week and deaths by ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccines 'less effective' against Indian...
The professor said it was important to approach the easing of... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: How an employment ban may be imposed on...
Here's all you need to know about this employment law. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE law: Dh10,000 fine for insults, 'indecent...
If a man impersonates a woman to enter a place where only women are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine passports 'inevitable': Dubai...
It was asserted that Covid vaccine passports were the only way to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian capital extends lockdown by a week
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension on Sunday. READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
16 May 2021
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued