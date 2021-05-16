India Covid crisis: Delhi extends lockdown by a week

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension on Sunday.

Delhi’s lockdown will be extended for another week.

According to NDTV, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement in light of the state’s Covid cases. Though numbers are on the decline, they are yet to reach below the 5 per cent positivity rate.

We are extending the lockdown by one more week in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/WYrgyquUfZ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

The national capital had announced on May 9 that it would be staying under lockdown till May 17, as the city continues to battle its crisis of medical services and oxygen supply.