India Covid crisis: Delhi announces free vaccines for citizens
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal explained who would be eligible for a free jab from May 1.
Delhi will provide free Covid vaccinations to all citizens aged 18 and older from May 1, it was announced on Monday.
According to India Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that 13.4 million doses had been ordered for the purpose.
“We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.
The chief minister also lashed out at those setting higher prices for the jab.
"While one company has fixed vaccine prices for states at Rs400 per dose, the other company is giving them at Rs600 per dose, but the Centre would get them at Rs150,” he said. “This is not the time to make profits."
Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the country’s Covid crisis, triggered by the second wave, was the first to announce on Sunday that it would be vaccinating citizens for free.
The government had confirmed earlier this week that the vaccine net would be expanded to include all Indians above 18 from May 1.
