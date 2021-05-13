India Covid crisis: Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra slams negligence of authorities amid second wave

Referring to the Covid-19 crisis in India, she said: "Last year was the trailer, this year is the main film – and it’s a horror."

Actor-director Tisca Chopra came across a cry for help in mid-April, when the second Covid crisis engulfed India.

“I took to social media to say that if anybody needs anything they should let me know and I’d try my best to help them out by amplifying their request,” she said in a media interview. “Lots of people who needed oxygen or plasma or hospital beds started to reach out and we started to amplify.”

And she has been getting thousands of requests from people asking for oxygen, plasma, medicines and hospital beds. Young, hard-working volunteers are now working round the clock helping the people in dire need.

“There’s a group for plasma, there’s a group for Delhi, and then Mumbai,” she said. “We’re reaching out to whoever we know. If I know somebody in the south, an actor or someone prominent, I reach out to them, and then they in turn start asking their network and so on.”

According to Tisca, if every person helps two or three others around them, the problem can be mitigated. Referring to the Covid-19 crisis in India, she said: “Last year was the trailer, this year is the main film – and it’s a horror.”

Most requests are for oxygen, which has been in shockingly short supply, she pointed out. “We are arranging cylinders, refills, cans, whatever is manageable, we’re trying to get it to people who need it,” she added.