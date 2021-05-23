India Covid crisis: Black fungus declared an epidemic in Uttarakhand

The decision was taken in light of the recent rise of infections in the state.

Black fungus has been declared an epidemic in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.

According to India Today, Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the decision was taken in light of the increasing cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in the state. It was declared in accordance with the Centre’s Epidemic Act of 1897.

“Black fungus has been declared a notifiable disease for its co-ordinated treatment as a growing number of people are contracting the infection post Covid-19,” Pandey said.

As of Saturday, 84 cases of black fungus were detected in Uttarakhand, with four dying as a result of the infection.

The state government also issued an SOP on Saturday for the distribution of Amphotericin B, a drug used to treat the illness.

According to the SOP, the drug may only be provided by government medical colleges, institutions and Covid-dedicated hospitals on payment after they formally requisition for its supply on the prescribed format giving details of the patients and nature of the infection.

The current SOP supersedes an earlier order issued on May 18 for the judicious use of the drug.