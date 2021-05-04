Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India Covid crisis: Bihar announces 10-day lockdown

Web report/Bihar
Filed on May 4, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The lockdown will stay in place from May 5 until May 15


Bihar’s Chief Minister announced on Tuesday that the state would go into lockdown amid a surge in Covid cases.

Announcing the move on social media, Nitish Kumar stated that the lockdown would go into effect from May 5 until May 15.

He added that his government had formed a Crisis Management Group to tackle the escalating Covid situation in Bihar.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210318&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210319011&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 