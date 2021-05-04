- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Bihar announces 10-day lockdown
The lockdown will stay in place from May 5 until May 15
Bihar’s Chief Minister announced on Tuesday that the state would go into lockdown amid a surge in Covid cases.
Announcing the move on social media, Nitish Kumar stated that the lockdown would go into effect from May 5 until May 15.
15 , 2021 (Crisis management Group)— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 4, 2021
He added that his government had formed a Crisis Management Group to tackle the escalating Covid situation in Bihar.
India Covid crisis: Bihar announces 10-day...
