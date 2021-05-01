- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: Baby starved for two days because neighbours feared virus
Police found the child next to the body of his mother who had been dead for two days.
A starving baby was found next to the body of his mother who had been dead for two days inside their home in Pune.
According to NDTV, neighbours did not reach out to the family fearing Covid, with the woman’s body only being discovered after the landlord called police to the house due to a foul smell.
Police broke into the house on Monday to find the woman’s dead body with the baby next to her. The 18-month-old had been without food or water since Saturday when his mother died.
>> India Covid crisis: Scientists say govt ignored warnings amid surge
"I also have two children, one eight, one six. The baby felt like my own child, he drank milk very quickly as he was very hungry," said police constable Sushila Gabhale, who took charge of and fed the baby after neighbours refused to even hold him.
"The child had a little fever when we showed him to the doctor. He told us to feed him well, the rest is fine. After feeding the baby biscuit with water, we took him to the government hospital for a corona test," added police constable Rekha Waze.
The baby tested negative for Covid and has been shifted to a government creche. It is not known whether his mother died of Covid, and her autopsy is underway.
