India Covid crisis: Army sending over 300 medical staff to hospital in Patna

More than 15,000 patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar.

With the surge in Covid cases in Bihar, the Indian army is rushing over 300 medical personnel to a government hospital in Patna, to help the civilian administration in tacking the pandemic.

More than 15,000 patients tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Bihar, with Patna district accounting for 3,665 new cases on Thursday. The state reported 90 deaths on Thursday.

Chandrashekhar Singh, the district magistrate of Patna said delayed release of results by laboratories was one of the reasons for the spurt in Covid cases in the capital.

The army is sending 300 medical personnel including specialists and paramedical staff on an emergency basis to work at an ESI hospital. According to an army officer, the state government had sought help to operate a new 500-bed facility at the hospital. The Defence Research and Development Organisation is helping set up the new facility.

The personnel are being sent from military and field hospitals from all over India including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab. The army’s covid management cell has approved the movement of the medical personnel to Patna.