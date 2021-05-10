India Covid crisis: Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs20 million to relief efforts

He also urged the global community to help India.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs20 million to a Delhi-based Covid care facility as part of efforts to help the country combat the coronavirus crisis.

The Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib — to which Bachchan contributed — was inaugurated on Monday.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, shared the news on Twitter.

“’Sikhs are Legendary, salute to their service’. These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed Rs 2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility,” Sirsa wrote on Sunday.

While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

He said when Delhi was facing crunch in oxygen supply, Bachchan would enquire every day about the progress at the facility, which started operations from Monday afternoon with 300 beds.

In another tweet, Sirsa informed that the 78-year-old actor has also arranged oxygen cylinders from abroad for the facility.

“He is not just a REEL Hero but a Real life Hero,” he said.

During the “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World”, which aired on Sunday, Bachchan had also urged the global community to help India, which is currently battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of Covid-19. As a global citizen, I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, your pharmaceutical companies, and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts,” he had said.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 273 coronavirus deaths and 13,336 new infections, the health department said.