India Covid crisis: Air India to resume flights to UK from Saturday
Flights were suspended on April 24 due to a daily record number of viral outbreak cases
Air India will resume flights to the United Kingdom from Saturday (May 1) following the suspension of services on April 24 due to a daily record number of Covid-19 cases.
The Indian national carrier will resume services partially from May 1 to 15, connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to the UK’s Heathrow Airport.
#FlyAI : :— Air India (@airindiain) April 28, 2021
Air India will operate following flts between India & UK from 1st to15th May'21.
Mumbai-London Heathrow-Mumbai
1/4/6/8/11/13/15 May'21
Delhi-London Heathrow-Delhi 2/3/7/9/10/14 May'21
Bengaluru-London Heathrow-Bengaluru
5/12 May'21 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2ehgM7va2m
Air India tweeted that it has scheduled flights to UK’s Heathrow Airport on May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, and 14. While flights from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled on May 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15.
Flights between Bengaluru to London are scheduled for May 5 and 12.
