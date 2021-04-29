Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Air India to resume flights to UK from Saturday

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 29, 2021
File photo

Flights were suspended on April 24 due to a daily record number of viral outbreak cases

Air India will resume flights to the United Kingdom from Saturday (May 1) following the suspension of services on April 24 due to a daily record number of Covid-19 cases.

The Indian national carrier will resume services partially from May 1 to 15, connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to the UK’s Heathrow Airport.

Air India tweeted that it has scheduled flights to UK’s Heathrow Airport on May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, and 14. While flights from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled on May 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15.

Flights between Bengaluru to London are scheduled for May 5 and 12.




