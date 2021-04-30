- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India Covid crisis: A girl's desperate search for oxygen in Delhi ends in grief
As she waited outside a refilling plant, Saha began to panic, falling to her knees and begging for the facility to open.
Shruti Saha had spent hours searching for somewhere in New Delhi to refill an oxygen canister when she heard that her frantic efforts had been in vain: her mother had died of Covid-19.
A ferocious second wave of coronavirus in New Delhi has overwhelmed hospitals and caused a shortage of oxygen, leaving many helpless as they try to treat their sick relatives at home.
As she waited outside a refilling plant in a shabby industrial estate in the capital, Saha began to panic, falling to her knees and begging for the facility to open, but police and security guards told her to wait.
Some time later, still waiting in the queue, Saha got a call from home telling her that her mother had died. She broke down, collapsing in a heap as people around her tried to console her. Her empty oxygen cylinder was left where she had been standing in line.
"We have been out of the house since 2 a.m. There is no oxygen anywhere in Delhi. Finally we reached here. I kept telling them Mummy is serious..." she said, weeping.
Delhi is reporting one Covid-19 death in under four minutes for the past several days. Because hospitals have no space, families are trying to treat Covid-19 patients at home, strapped to oxygen cylinders.
"For two days we tried for beds in so many hospitals. Take me home now," Saha said, and a young man took her by the arm and led her away.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: A girl's desperate search for ...
As she waited outside a refilling plant, Saha began to panic, falling ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 India: Bharat Biotech cuts price of...
Two vaccine makers slashed the prices after Central government... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's oxygen crisis to ease by mid-...
India's total Covid-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan may cut inbound flights before ...
The NCOC recommended a reduction of up to 80 per cent of inbound... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day