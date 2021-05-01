- EVENTS
India Covid crisis: 85-year-old man gives up hospital bed for younger patient, dies at home
"I have lived my life. It is my duty to save their lives," he told his family.
An 85-year-old man, Narayanrao Dabhadkar, who was in a serious condition with his oxygen level plunging to 60, got admitted to a hospital in Nagpur last week after his family struggled to find him a bed. But when he saw a woman crying outside the hospital, seeking admission for her 40-year-old husband, Narayanrao told the authorities to discharge him and accommodate the man.
“I have lived my life,” he told his family. “But if that woman’s husband dies, then the children will be orphaned. It is my duty to save their lives.” Three days later, Narayanrao, who was infected with Covid-19, died.
Dr Ajay Hardas, who is in charge of the Indira Gandhi hospital in Nagpur, said Narayanrao sacrificed his bed for the patient with family responsibilities. “We consider this a great act of compassion and generosity. Though he died, he became immortal.”
Known as ‘Dabhadkar kaka,’ he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer. His relatives tried to convince him to stay in the hospital and get treated, but he refused and decided to sacrifice his life for the other person. His action has also gone viral on social media.
