India Covid crisis: 100 people test positive after superspreader wedding in Telangana
Four people, including the bride's father, have already died in the village.
A superspreader wedding in a small village in Telangana has resulted in 100 attendees testing positive for coronavirus.
According to News18, four of the 100 who tested positive after attending the ceremony have already succumbed to the virus in a hamlet in the Khammam district. One of the deceased included the bride’s father.
The bride and groom both tested positive as well and are currently in isolation along with their family.
The event came to light due to officials conducting extensive contact tracing after one attendee showed symptoms and tested positive.
Although Covid protocol in the state dictates that only a maximum of 40 guests are allowed to attend weddings, the ceremony reportedly hosted over 250 guests.
None of the attendees reportedly wore masks or maintained social distance during the event.
The village has been provided with medical facilities to cope with the infected cases and prevent further spread.
