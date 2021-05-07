India Covid: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's aid after cricketer requests oxygen cylinder for relative

The actor has been helping hundreds of people who are in need of plasma, Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and even hospital beds.

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who has been actively involved in helping people across the country tackle the Covid-19 crisis, responded to a plea by cricketer Suresh Raina, who needed an oxygen cylinder for his aunt in Meerut near Delhi.

“Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age – 65 Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid + SPO2 without support 70 SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads. @myogiadityanath,” tweeted Suresh, tagging the Uttar Pradesh chief minister as well.

Sonu’s response was quick. “Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai,” he said. Raina tweeted back: “Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed.”

Send me the detals bhai. Will get it delivered. https://t.co/BQHCYZJYkV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 6, 2021

The actor has been helping hundreds of people who are in need of plasma, Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and even hospital beds. His Sood Charity Foundation is also involved in helping people. The actor also urged the central and state governments in India to help relatives of Covid victims.

N yes.. we got the bed.

Day begins on a positive note. @SoodFoundation https://t.co/u0gVe6TBz3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 7, 2021

“I would like to request the government, the state government, central government or whichever institutes that are trying to help, that there should be a rule that whosoever has lost family members during Covid-19, the education of their kids, from school to college, be it in a government school or private school, should be free of cost,” he said on Instagram.