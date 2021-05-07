India Covid: AIIMS denies reports of gangster Chhota Rajan's death

News reports had earlier mentioned that Rajan had died in the morning.

Reports about the death of underworld don Chhota Rajan, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, were denied by a hospital official on Friday.

News reports had earlier mentioned that Rajan had died in the morning at the hospital. He was shifted from the Tihar jail in Delhi on April 26 after testing positive for Covid. An agency report quoted the hospital official denying the reports of his death.

Arrested in 2015 after being deported from Bali in Indonesia, Chhota Rajan was a terror in Mumbai and is accused of being involved in scores of cases. He is facing about 70 criminal cases mostly relating to murders and extortion. All the criminal cases against him were transferred to the CBI after his deportation and he is being tried by a special court in Delhi.