India: Covid-19 vaccines safe for married couples, says official

Authority appeals to couples below 45 to share their stories and clear doubts.

The administration in Haryana’s Panchkula district, which was in a quandary about convincing people to get Covid vaccinations, has appealed to couples below 45 who have had both doses, to share their stories and clear doubts that the process does not affect their conjugal relations.

Dr Mankirat Kaur, the officer who mobilises people for the vaccination, wants young couples to come forward and help dispel myths surrounding the vaccine. “All they need to do is send us pictures or upload them as their own WhatsApp status, write down that they are fully vaccinated, and that the shots have not had an adverse impact on their married lives,” Kaur told the media. “This small step can ensure the safety of so many others.”

She is also planning information, education and communication campaigns to dispel notions about the impact of the vaccine on conjugal relations. Rumours have been rife in rural and even urban areas, she said.

“We have had a few people from the urban areas as well who have told us that they were worried about the same issues,” Kaur pointed out. “The vaccines are absolutely safe. People getting married and planning families need to be vaccinated for a safe future. If we are unable to vaccinate those between 18-45 by the time the third wave arrives, it will play out all very similar to the second Covid one.”