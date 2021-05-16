- EVENTS
India Covid-19 crisis: Thousands clamour for Remdesivir, ignore social distancing
Police were completely overwhelmed by the massive crowd of people at the government distribution site.
Ignoring social distancing rules, thousands of desperate people clamoured for Remdesivir outside a stadium in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
According to India Today, police were overwhelmed by the massive crowds at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai who gathered during the first day of the government-controlled sale of the drug. This is despite the fact that the officials had earlier stated that only 300 injections would be distributed at the site per day.
"I am Covid-19 negative but look at the situation here. Even people who don't have Covid-19 might end up contracting the disease in this situation,” said Muthamizh Azhagan, who had been waiting since 1am to procure the anti-viral drug for his family.
“The pandemic will never end if this is the condition,” he said, asking the state’s newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin to organise Remdesivir’s distribution in a better manner.
“We need to end the pandemic, but in this manner the pandemic will never end."
Another person standing in the queue also pointed to a lack of clear instructions as the reason for the chaos.
