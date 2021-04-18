India Covid: 14-day home quarantine mandatory for Kumbh Mela returnees in Delhi

Filed on April 18, 2021 | Last updated on April 18, 2021 at 09.03 am

Anyone who violates the order will face legal action.

The Delhi government has issued an order making it mandatory for all residents of Delhi who visit the Kumbh in Haridwar to quarantine themselves at home for fourteen days on return. Anyone who violates the order will face legal action.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev states, "All those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh, will be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to Delhi."

"Residents of Delhi who visited the Kumbh Mela between April 4 and April 17 are required to upload their details on a link provided on the Delhi government website within 24 hours," he added in an official letter.

All Delhi residents, who visited Haridwar's Kumbh from 4th Apr till today or will be travelling today up till 30th Apr, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact no., ID proof, date of departure from Delhi & arrival here) on link at Delhi govt portal pic.twitter.com/vrzzfxK262 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

"Those who are going to visit Kumbh between April 18 and April 30 must fill in their details before leaving Delhi. This will allow the government to effectively trace all Kumbh Mela visitors," the letter reads.

#COVID19 | Weekend lockdown imposed in the national capital, to continue till tomorrow morning (5 am)



Visuals from INA and Central Delhi pic.twitter.com/pQaU3unu9a — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

It further stated that If anyone who visits the Kumbh Mela fails to upload their information, they will be sent to an institutional quarantine centre for two weeks, the official order reads.

More than 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kumbh in Haridwar. The Covid-19 protocol including wearing of masks and social distancing was openly violated as lakhs gathered for the major Hindu pilgrimage.

India reports 2,61,500 new #COVID19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,47,88,109

Active cases: 18,01,316

Total recoveries: 1,28,09,643

Death toll: 1,77,150



Total vaccination: 12,26,22,590 pic.twitter.com/poAunmqGzW — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 24,374 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Saturday in its highest ever single-day tally. There are now almost 70,000 active cases in Delhi.