India: Chennai police reach out to help visually challenged woman amid Covid

Police arrange provisions, including groceries and vegetables for woman and her daughter

The worst-hit by the Covid crisis in India are those who struggled for a living for years despite several disadvantages, but found all their sources of revenue disappear because of the pandemic. However, some manage to draw the attention of kind people including from the police, who help them in these trying times.

One such person is Ammu, 38, a visually challenged woman, who along with her husband (also visually challenged), used to earn about Rs200 a day by selling candies to suburban train travellers in Chennai before the Covid crisis. The lockdown saw the couple being forced to stay at home along with six-year-old daughter Salomi.

Her husband, Siva, 40, went to Madurai in April to meet a relative when the complete lockdown was announced in the state, forcing him to stay away from his wife and daughter.

For several days Ammu managed to get help from neighbours. One of them then suggested to her to dial the police for help. On Friday, she approached the Chennai police for help. They responded promptly, sending Matheswaran, an inspector from the Anna Nagar police station, who brought provisions including groceries and vegetables worth about Rs2,000 for Ammu and her daughter.

“It was a sweet surprise for me as the policeman gave me more than what I had asked for,” she told a newspaper in Chennai.