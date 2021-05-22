India: Centenarian woman sets example by taking first dose of vaccine in Jammu and Kashmir

The vaccination drive in the village began two months ago, but was slow to pick up as villagers were reluctant.

A centenarian woman inspired others in her village in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, when she took her first dose of Covid vaccination, encouraging others who were reluctant to opt for it.

Dholi Devi, a resident of Ghar Katiyas village in Udhampur, set an example for the younger generation by getting vaccinated, said a village official. The vaccination drive in the village began two months ago, but was slow to pick up as villagers were reluctant. However, after Devi opted for it, others have also followed.

The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi, felicitated the woman on Friday as she is an inspiration for people in her village. Devi is reported to be 120 and even the army mentioned that as her age, though there is a lot of debate about the oldest living person in India, which has been pegged at around 115 or even lesser.

Indu Kanwal Chib, the deputy commissioner of Udhampur urged the public to opt for the vaccinations. She also directed the health department to expedite the campaign in mission mode.

According to Anshul Garg, deputy commissioner of Jammu, the overall positivity rate has dropped to below seven per cent from above 10 per cent in the first week of May. The majority of people in the 45-plus group have been vaccinated, he said.