India: Bigg Boss Malayalam filming stopped by officials for flouting Covid-19 rules

The shooting for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, which continued despite the ban on film and television shoots in Tamil Nadu, was abruptly stopped as government officials and the police raided the EVP film city, ordered everyone to leave and sealed the premises.

“The shooting was going on despite there being a ban,” Preethi Parkavi, the revenue officer, told the media.

“Hence, we vacated them and sealed the premises as per guidelines of the government which prohibited such shooting during the pandemic."

Superstar Mohanlal hosted the show and the shooting began with 14 contestants; on Wednesday, the 95th day of the show, there were eight contestants when the raid was conducted the studio sealed. A case under the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act was also filed for violation of government guidelines.

Six crew members had earlier tested positive for Covid. They were quarantined and their condition was being monitored continuously.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also terminated because of the pandemic. The third season began on February 14, just days before the current Covid crisis.

The organisers of the event issued a statement, noting that “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising Covid-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The show will be restarted soon the crisis is over.”