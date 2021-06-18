India: Bharat Biotech submits anti-Covid vaccine data to WHO
Covaxin vaccine dossier to be completed and taken up for review only after company submits entire phase-3 clinical trials data
Bharat Biotech has submitted additional data sought by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its anti-Covid vaccine, a company spokesperson told a newspaper.
The pre-submission meeting with WHO officials is due to be held next week. But the company’s Covaxin dossier would be completed and taken up for review only after it submits its entire phase-3 clinical trials data.
On Thursday, the company had denied that it had submitted phase-3 trial data of the vaccine to the WHO for approval.
“We have been in discussions with the WHO pre-qualification team and they know exactly what we are doing and what status we are in,” the official told the newspaper.
“The good thing is that we have several WHO prequalified vaccines. Its not like a new company going for WHO prequalification. All our QC, QA, everything is audited for our other vaccines.”
An interim analysis of its phase-3 trials, conducted on 25,800 volunteers in India, had shown an overall efficacy of 78 per cent. The company is now conducting a phase-3 study on 4,500 volunteers in Brazil and will later conduct a trial in the US as well.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Bharat Biotech submits anti-Covid vaccine ...
Covaxin vaccine dossier to be completed and taken up for review only... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: More senior citizens donating blood, as...
Blood banks running dry due to the pandemic READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Germany to reopen to vaccinated non-EU...
Beginning on June 25, vaccinated non-EU nationals may enter Germany... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Moscow facing new aggressive...
The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai creating thousands of jobs,...
Event is expected to draw millions of visitors to Dubai. READ MORE
-
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE
Many in India have found themselves unable to return as planned due... READ MORE
-
Video: Pakistani YouTuber arrested for viral...
The social media star has over 300,000 subscribers on his channel and ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Space-as-a-service business model on the rise
The space environment is no longer the sole sanctuary of government... READ MORE