India asks Twitter to take down tweets critical of its Covid handling

Cases of Covid-19 in the country have again hit a world record.

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter (TWTR.N) to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of India’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of Covid-19 again hit a world record.

Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesperson on Sunday said that several tweets on India’s Covid response were removed from the microblogging site.

“...We will label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines. Tweets which advance harmful false or misleading narratives about Covid-19 vaccinations will continue to be removed,” the spokesperson said.