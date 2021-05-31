India: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar extend Covid-19 lockdowns

Bihar will ease some restrictions to facilitate business activity.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state till June 10.

"Curfew extended till June 10 in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. The relaxation time remains the same from 6am to 12 noon.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 13,400 new Cvoid-19 cases, 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths in the 24 hours on Sunday.

Bihar extends lockdown till June 8, curbs eased to facilitate business

The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown by another week, till June 8, but eased some of the restrictions in order to facilitate business activities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on social media after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

“In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released later in the day, officials said.

The lockdown was first clamped from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1.