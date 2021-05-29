India: After 2 months, Goa's daily Covid case count drops to three digits

The state reported 963 cases in 24 hours, as curfew extended by another week until June 7

Goa's daily count of new Covid cases has dropped to three digits for the first time in nearly two months, officials said on Saturday.

The state reported 963 Covid cases in the last 24 hours, officials added.

Goa's daily death count also dropped to 27, the lowest in the last couple of months.

The state currently has 15,056 active cases, while the total count of positive cases stood at 1,54,419.

In all 2,597 people have died due to Covid-related complications in the state since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Goa government on Saturday decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew", which was supposed to be lifted on May 31, by another week till June 7.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the he Chief Minister''s Office (CMO) tweeted.