India administers record 10 million Covid vaccine doses in single day

Kerala reports 30,000 plus daily infections

India on Friday crossed the milestone of administering more than 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a single day, its highest ever daily vaccination figure.

The figure stood at 1,00,64,032 doses as of 10 pm.

August is India’s biggest vaccination month, crossing 150 million doses so far.

“Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, India reported 44,658 new Covid cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Friday reported 30,000 plus daily infections for the third consecutive day.